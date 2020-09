Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 20:57 Hits: 0

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of betraying the American people on Wednesday, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty.

