Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 21:42 Hits: 0

Belarus investigators said on Wednesday (Sep 9) prominent opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak had been detained in a national security probe as Minsk ramped up a crackdown on a protest movement.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/opposition-figure-compares-belarus-protests-to-polish-struggle-13096004