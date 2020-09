Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 22:28 Hits: 0

The key mechanism used by Facebook to transfer data from the European Union to the United States "cannot in practice be used" for such transfers, according to Ireland's Data Protection Commission, Facebook said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/facebook-data-transfer-eu-law-privacy-13096856