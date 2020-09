Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 00:54 Hits: 1

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Thursday reported 51 new cases and seven deaths from the novel coronavirus, compared with 76 cases and 11 deaths a day earlier.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-victoria-state-new-cases-deaths-13097092