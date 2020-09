Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 02:48 Hits: 1

BEIJING: European companies in China are increasingly afraid of "arbitrary punishment" amid a more politicized business environment, a European business industry group said on Thursday (Sep 10). The annual report of the European Chamber of Commerce in China also highlighted concerns about travel ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/european-companies-fear--arbitrary-punishment--amid-china-europe-tensions--business-groups-says-13097366