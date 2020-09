Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 03:02 Hits: 1

PORTLAND: Portland on Wednesday (Sep 9) voted in favour of the first-ever ban in the United States on private entities, such as restaurants and retail stores, from using facial recognition technology in public places in the city. Portland's city council also voted to ban local government bureaus ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portland-votes-for-first-ever-us-ban-on-corporate-use-of-facial-recognition-13097474