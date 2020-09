Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 19:49 Hits: 0

A cataclysmic summer of wildfires has brought more emergency warning system glitches, illuminating the need to improve disaster planning for seniors.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0909/Advance-warning-is-the-key-California-works-to-save-most-vulnerable?icid=rss