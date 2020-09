Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 12:02 Hits: 0

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's highly publicized economic-policy program was supposed to rescue Japan from years of disappointing growth, below-target inflation, and rising debt. But, in the end, the most that can be said for it is that it has offered a cautionary tale for other aging rich countries.

