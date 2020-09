Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 10:40 Hits: 0

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the diffusion of digital technologies, international rules and standards governing data urgently need to catch up. The more that policymaking remains stuck at the national level, the fewer benefits the Fourth Industrial Revolution will yield.

