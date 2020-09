Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 13:38 Hits: 0

In recent years, the world has made considerable progress in the fight against cholera. But, with climate change, urbanization, and population growth creating an ideal breeding ground for the disease, stronger action is urgently needed to bring eradication within reach.

