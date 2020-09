Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 09:43 Hits: 0

"Disinformation" and "hysteria" over the poisoning of opposition politician Navalny are being used to justify sanctions, Russia claims. Berlin and Moscow are on a collision course over verifying the test results.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-hits-out-at-hysteria-over-navalny-poisoning/a-54864484?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf