Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 09:49 Hits: 0

Fifteen people are still missing after the boat, which was carrying at least 35 passengers, collided with another vessel. The dead include five women and five children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/several-dead-in-bangladesh-after-ferry-capsizes-in-river/a-54863944?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf