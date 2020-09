Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:51 Hits: 4

Over 2,000 US troops are said to be pulled from Iraq, the US Central Command chief said. Germany also announced that it would reduce the number of troops it has in the Middle Eastern country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-us-cut-military-troop-presence-in-iraq/a-54871814?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf