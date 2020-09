Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 05:37 Hits: 0

Thousands of migrants fled fires early on Wednesday that tore through an overcrowded camp under coronavirus lockdown on the Greek island of Lesbos, but there were no reports of any casualties.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200909-thousands-flee-fire-at-greece-s-main-migrant-camp-under-covid-19-lockdown