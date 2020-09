Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 09:12 Hits: 0

Ageing war veterans and university students joined long pre-dawn lines in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to vote Wednesday in parliamentary elections that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has deemed illegal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200909-ethiopia-s-tigray-region-defies-pm-abiy-with-illegal-election-1