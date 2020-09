Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:06 Hits: 3

The current director of France's Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly, the target of a massacre by Islamist gunmen in January 2015, on Wednesday said the magazine had "nothing to regret" for publishing cartoons of the prophet Mohammed that angered Muslims around the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200909-nothing-to-regret-over-prophet-mohammed-cartoons-charlie-hebdo-chief-tells-court