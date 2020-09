Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:19 Hits: 3

ATHENS, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The northeastern Aegean island of Lesvos was declared on Wednesday a state of emergency for four days as the Greek government rushed to provide shelter to thousands of people, after Moria, the country's largest refugee, migrant camp, was heavily damaged in a big fire.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/10/roundup-greek-gov039t-rushes-to-shelter-thousands-after-largest-refugee-camp-damaged-by-fire