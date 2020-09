Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:20 Hits: 6

ZUMPANGO, Mexico (Reuters) - Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become one of the world's biggest concentrations of the now-extinct relative of modern elephants.

