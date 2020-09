Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little long-term effect.

