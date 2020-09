Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 11:35 Hits: 0

Britain readied on Wednesday to intentionally breach its EU divorce treaty with new legislation that critics warned would undermine its global standing and any hopes for an orderly exit out of the world's biggest single market.

