Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:03 Hits: 1

Technical issues and cyberattacks are disrupting the start of a new school year as millions of students across the United States log on to classes through online platforms. Learning continues to be virtual for many schools because of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0909/Parents-take-on-new-role-as-schools-return-online-tech-support?icid=rss