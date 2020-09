Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:47 Hits: 7

The British government announced a new limit on social gatherings in England to no more than six people. Lockdown restrictions have been easing since late spring, but a recent spike in coronavirus cases prompted the new measures.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0909/British-government-bans-gatherings-of-more-than-six?icid=rss