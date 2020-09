Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 6

With Donald Trump's campaign disregarding crowd-size guidelines, and Joe Biden's strictly following them, the presidential candidates' approaches to campaigning show different visions for handling the coronavirus and winning over voters.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0909/In-a-pandemic-how-US-presidential-campaign-strategies-diverge?icid=rss