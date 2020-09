Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:04 Hits: 3

Pakistani officials say unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a transgender woman in the northwest city of Peshawar, in the latest violence to target the long-oppressed community.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistani-transgender-woman-killed-another-wounded-in-shooting/30829407.html