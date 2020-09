Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:23 Hits: 3

Police in Baku have detained dozens of demonstrators demanding the immediate release of hunger-striking Azerbaijani opposition politician Tofiq Yaqublu, who was sentenced to more than four years in prison on hooliganism charges which he and his supporters call "bogus."

