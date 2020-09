Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 10:05 Hits: 0

​​​​​​​The death sentence against Navid Afkari has caused indignation on social media. The athlete was arrested and charged with murder in 2018. He says his confession was obtained under torture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/death-sentence-against-wrestler-moves-iran/a-54818203?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf