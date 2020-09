Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:09 Hits: 3

Maxim Znak, one of the last free prominent opposition figures, was reportedly taken from his office by "masked men." Protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained for "making calls to seize power."

