Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:19 Hits: 3

Tensions between China and India are running dangerously high as troops from both sides face off in a remote Himalayan region and accuse each other of firing warning shots along their disputed border.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tense-india-china-border-raises-fears-of-inadvertent-escalation/a-54870600?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf