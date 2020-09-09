The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukraine and Poland, safe havens for Belarusian dissidents

Ukraine and Poland, safe havens for Belarusian dissidents One month ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to have won a sixth term in office with over 80 percent of the vote. Amid widespread claims that the victory was fraudulent, protesters took to the streets. But the authorities responded with a wave of repression. Facing threats, scores of dissidents decided to flee to neighbouring countries. Our correspondents in Ukraine and Poland went to meet some of them: long-standing opponents of the regime, recent victims of police brutality and even police officers and civil servants who have switched sides.

