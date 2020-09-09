Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 10:44 Hits: 0

One month ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed to have won a sixth term in office with over 80 percent of the vote. Amid widespread claims that the victory was fraudulent, protesters took to the streets. But the authorities responded with a wave of repression. Facing threats, scores of dissidents decided to flee to neighbouring countries. Our correspondents in Ukraine and Poland went to meet some of them: long-standing opponents of the regime, recent victims of police brutality and even police officers and civil servants who have switched sides.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20200909-ukraine-and-poland-safe-havens-for-belarusian-dissidents