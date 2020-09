Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 11:51 Hits: 2

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August.

