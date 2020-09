Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:09 Hits: 3

Historically undercounted in past censuses, Native Americans face obstacles to being fully counted this year, including geographic isolation, language barriers, and complications from the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0909/Why-Native-Americans-fight-to-be-counted-in-2020-census?icid=rss