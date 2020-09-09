The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Radically Inclusive Makeover for Education

Because pandemic-related school closures could be long-lasting or recurrent, policymakers must radically rethink how to deliver education so that all children are learning. Without major steps to put the most marginalized children at the center of our education systems, the world risks losing an entire generation to illiteracy, ignorance, and dependence.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/developing-countries-radically-inclusive-education-by-alice-albright-and-david-moinina-sengeh-2020-09

