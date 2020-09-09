A Radically Inclusive Makeover for Education

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 08:26 Hits: 1

Because pandemic-related school closures could be long-lasting or recurrent, policymakers must radically rethink how to deliver education so that all children are learning. Without major steps to put the most marginalized children at the center of our education systems, the world risks losing an entire generation to illiteracy, ignorance, and dependence.

