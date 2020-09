Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 13:04 Hits: 3

As we all know now, hand washing is one of the best frontline defenses against the virus that causes COVID-19. Yet three billion people – almost half of the world’s population – lack access to basic hand-washing facilities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/water-sanitation-systems-public-financing-options-by-kevin-rudd-2020-09