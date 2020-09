Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 11:43 Hits: 4

Kangana Ranaut had equated Mumbai to "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" after receiving "open threats." Her comments mean she will now need VIP-level security when she returns to the city.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-bollywood-star-gets-tight-security-after-criticizing-mumbai/a-54861129?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf