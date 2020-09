Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 13:33 Hits: 7

The Pentagon will slash the level of US troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month, a senior general said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump seeks to honour a pledge to withdraw from foreign conflicts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200909-us-to-reduce-troop-presence-in-iraq-from-5-200-to-3-000