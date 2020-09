Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 13:51 Hits: 5

Norwegian anti-terror police on Wednesday arrested a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, police said.

