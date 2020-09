Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

I wanted to play all the sports the boys were playing. In those pre-Title IX days, it was not to be. But that hasn’t stopped me.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2020/0909/Proud-to-be-included-as-one-of-the-guys?icid=rss