175 Years in a U.S. Prison? Extradition Trial of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Begins in London

Wednesday, 09 September 2020

As the long-awaited extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gets underway in London, his legal adviser, Jennifer Robinson, says the case could set a chilling precedent for press freedoms around the world. “He faces 175 years in prison for doing his job as a journalist and a publisher. That’s why this case is so dangerous,” says Robinson. Assange faces numerous charges, including under the U.S. Espionage Act, related to the release of diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks that revealed war crimes committed by U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces a possible life sentence if he is extradited to the U.S.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/9/julian_assange_extradition_hearing_jennifer_robinson