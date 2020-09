Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 07:29 Hits: 4

At least 10 killed in roadside explosion targeting the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, officials say.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/afghan-vp-saleh-unharmed-bomb-attack-kabul-spokesman-200909044320211.html