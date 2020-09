Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 07:38 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The flat of Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak is being searched by the country's state investigative committee, Sputnik Belarus cited Znak's lawyer as saying on Wednesday.

