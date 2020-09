Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 01:54 Hits: 4

German vaccine maker BioNTech and eight biotech companies have vowed to follow safety measures before rolling out vaccines. AstraZeneca has suspended one trial after "a potentially unexplained illness" in a participant.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-vaccine-producers-pledge-to-follow-normal-rules-as-one-key-trial-is-paused/a-54860720?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf