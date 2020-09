Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 07:19 Hits: 5

Maxim Znak, a prominent opposition Belarusian figure, has been taken from his office by masked people in plain clothes. The detention comes days after the attempted forced deportation of Maria Kolesnikova.

