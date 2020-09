Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 01:19 Hits: 5

Rochester, New York's, police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200909-rochester-new-york-police-chief-quits-after-protests-over-death-of-daniel-prude