Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 03:28 Hits: 4

Uncontrolled wildfires driven by high winds and unprecedented temperatures raged across the U.S. West on Tuesday, incinerating the Washington town of Malden and threatening communities in Oregon and California.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200909-raging-wildfires-almost-destroy-towns-in-california-oregon-and-washington