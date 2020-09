Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 07:16 Hits: 5

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union must impose sanctions on Belarus in response to a crackdown on opposition protests and the measures should also target President Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of the bloc's largest political grouping said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/09/eu-sanctions-against-belarus-should-target-lukashenko---germany039s-weber