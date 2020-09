Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 02:58 Hits: 4

Disruptions to health services due to the pandemic are putting millions of additional lives at risk worldwide, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that Covid-19 could reverse decades of progress in reducing child mortality.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-united-nations-pandemic-child-health-mortality-13093690