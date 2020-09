Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 04:20 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: US Customs and Border Protection officials have prepared orders to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western China's Xinjiang region over allegations they are produced with forced labour, although a formal announcement has been delayed. The Trump administration ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-block-cotton-tomato-imports-china-uighur-forced-labour-camp-13094200