Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 04:34 Hits: 4

LONDON: Rapid population growth, lack of access to food and water and increased exposure to natural disasters mean more than 1 billion people face being displaced by 2050, according to a new analysis of global ecological threats. Compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), a think ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/1-billion-people-displacement-ecological-threats-climate-change-13094224