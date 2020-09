Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 06:48 Hits: 5

The strategically located, self-declared African nation of Somaliland touted potential oil, gas and tourism resources for investment as it opened a de facto embassy in Taiwan on Wednesday, a relationship that has angered China and Somalia.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/somaliland-taiwan-relations-diplomatic-ties-taipei-office-13094484