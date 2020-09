Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 19:21 Hits: 3

The Tigray region is scheduled to vote Wednesday — in defiance of Ethiopia's federal government. National officials are nervous, but their counterparts in Tigray say they are safeguarding democratic rights and autonomy.

